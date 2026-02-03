Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited, acting on behalf of clients and funds, announced that on January 28 it exceeded the 5% threshold of voting rights in Publicis Groupe as a result of acquiring shares on the market.

The asset management company specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 14,004,750 Publicis shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.51% of the capital and 5.03% of the voting rights of the French communications group.