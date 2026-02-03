Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited, acting on behalf of clients and funds, announced that on January 28 it exceeded the 5% threshold of voting rights in Publicis Groupe as a result of acquiring shares on the market.
The asset management company specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 14,004,750 Publicis shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.51% of the capital and 5.03% of the voting rights of the French communications group.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs around 103,000 professionals.
