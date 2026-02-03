Publicis Posts Record Operating Margin Rate in 2025

Publicis Groupe reports a virtually stable net income attributable to the group (-0.4%) at €1.65 billion for 2025, but a 5.1% increase in operating margin to €2.65 billion, resulting in a record margin rate of 18.2%, surpassing the 18% achieved in 2024.

The communications group's revenue rose by 8.5% to €17.4 billion, including re-billed revenues of €2.85 billion, which correspond to costs directly passed on to clients and are subject to significant volatility.



At €14.55 billion, net revenue increased by 4.2% on a reported basis and by 5.6% organically, with organic growth recorded across all regions, but particularly strong in the Middle East-Africa region (+10.8%) and Latin America (+18.7%).



"2025 was marked by a strengthening of our investments in AI and in our talent, while further improving our margin and free cash flow, already the highest in the sector," emphasized CEO Arthur Sadoun.



Claiming free cash flow of €2 billion for the past fiscal year, up 10.6%, Publicis will propose a dividend of €3.75 per share for 2025, an increase of 4.2%, to be paid entirely in cash.



For 2026, the group is targeting organic growth between +4% and +5%, an operating margin rate slightly above 18.2% "while maintaining a high level of investment," as well as free cash flow of approximately €2.1 billion, before changes in working capital requirements.