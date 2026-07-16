Publicis raises its 2026 growth target

On the release of its first-half results, Publicis Groupe said it is raising its 2026 target for organic growth in net revenue, now aiming for organic growth of between +4.5% and +5% for the full year, versus a previous range of +4% to +5%.

This target implies a sequential acceleration in the second half of 2026 and is underpinned by significant budget wins recorded over the past 18 months, including several major contracts secured in the first half, according to the communications group.



Publicis reaffirmed its 2026 operating margin rate target, a slight improvement from the 18.2% level in 2025, while maintaining a high level of investment, and it expects free cash flow of around €2.2bn for 2026.



The group added that it has all the necessary conditions in place to sustain this performance beyond 2026 and reiterated its targets for 2027 and 2028, namely average annual growth, at constant exchange rates, in net revenue of +7% to +8% and in adjusted EPS of +8% to +10%, respectively.



For the first half of 2026, Publicis reported recurring earnings per share of €3.52 as of June 30, 2026, up 5.7% at constant exchange rates, as well as an adjusted operating margin rate at a new record level of 17.5%, up 17 basis points versus the first half of 2025.



The group posted net revenue of €7.23bn in the first half of 2026, for organic growth of +4.7%, accelerating to +4.8% in the second quarter. The two main regions, the United States and Europe, delivered organic growth of +5.5% and +5.0% respectively in the second quarter.



Publicis also pointed to very strong momentum in new business in the first half, which makes it 'confident in its ability to sustain its performance for the rest of the year and beyond, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop', according to CEO Arthur Sadoun.