Now the world leader in advertising, the French group is defying the current difficult economic climate and posting impressive organic growth for the first nine months of the year.

There has been no loss of enthusiasm amongst clients or reduction in budgets for Publicis, quite the contrary. While Europe—which represents a quarter of its consolidated revenue—remains somewhat sluggish, with a pronounced slowdown in France and Germany, although strong performance in the UK, the news is excellent on the other side of the Atlantic, where the group generates over half of its revenue.

There, as in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, Publicis and its various agencies continue to set an example in what remains one of the most convincing international successes of French capitalism. The group thus continues to win market share and attract new budgets, unlike its major competitors Omnicom and WPP, which are struggling more.

Earlier this year, we criticized Publicis in these same columns, pointing out that the value created by its costly external growth strategy appeared to be fairly limited overall—while noting that, despite its best efforts, the company's performance in this area remained significantly above that of its rivals.

Notwithstanding this slightly bittersweet note, Publicis has long been a favorite of MarketScreener analysts, who have already devoted numerous glowing articles to it in these same columns. Moreover, every time its valuation took a dip, it was widely pointed out that this was likely an opportunity to be seized.

Could this be the case again? Excluding acquisitions, the group generates free cash flow of at least €2bn; in this respect, its current market capitalization of €21bn is back in attractive territory, especially with a dividend yield of 4.5% that is very well covered by cash flow.

Historically, Publicis has also been valued at an average of 15x its accounting earnings, compared with 12x at present. In the past, it has only slipped below 10x its accounting earnings twice: in 2008 during the subprime crisis and in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. A return to this floor would be a clear buy signal.

A self-proclaimed pioneer in artificial intelligence, which is still a valid claim in financial communications these days, Publicis has always been a pioneer in technology investment, unlike its rivals, who too often got lost in vulgar financial engineering logic.

This gamble now appears to be paying off. It will take all of that to face competition from Meta—the eternal bogeyman—which intends to aggressively expand its advertising activities to encroach on the agencies' turf.