Shares in the advertising group rose 0.9% to 88.7 euros around 9:30 a.m., placing it among the top performers on the CAC 40 index of France's largest market capitalizations, which was up 0.9% at the same time.
The stock remains down 0.7% since the start of the year.
According to the analyst, advertising agencies should remain highly relevant, even in the face of disruption caused by the emergence of AI.
'To be sure, the advertising world is navigating a period of significant turbulence, squeezed between the rise of in-housing by corporations, increased competition, and the arrival of AI', the financial intermediary acknowledged.
'But there is more to the story than that', it added. 'Agencies are not fading away; they are reinventing themselves. They are becoming the strategic compass that clients viscerally need to navigate an increasingly fragmented marketing landscape', Berenberg explained.
In this context, the professional believes that Publicis, WPP, and Havas shares offer significant upside potential following their recent de-rating, ranging from 20% to 50%, given the strength of their cash flows.
Berenberg, which set a price target of 118 euros for Publicis, also initiated buy ratings on Havas and WPP.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs 114,079 professionals.
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