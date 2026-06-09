Publicis stands out as Berenberg initiates with buy rating

Publicis shares outperformed on the Paris Bourse on Tuesday morning following a note from Berenberg, which initiated coverage of the stock with a 'buy' rating.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/09/2026 at 03:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shares in the advertising group rose 0.9% to 88.7 euros around 9:30 a.m., placing it among the top performers on the CAC 40 index of France's largest market capitalizations, which was up 0.9% at the same time.



The stock remains down 0.7% since the start of the year.



According to the analyst, advertising agencies should remain highly relevant, even in the face of disruption caused by the emergence of AI.



'To be sure, the advertising world is navigating a period of significant turbulence, squeezed between the rise of in-housing by corporations, increased competition, and the arrival of AI', the financial intermediary acknowledged.



'But there is more to the story than that', it added. 'Agencies are not fading away; they are reinventing themselves. They are becoming the strategic compass that clients viscerally need to navigate an increasingly fragmented marketing landscape', Berenberg explained.



In this context, the professional believes that Publicis, WPP, and Havas shares offer significant upside potential following their recent de-rating, ranging from 20% to 50%, given the strength of their cash flows.



Berenberg, which set a price target of 118 euros for Publicis, also initiated buy ratings on Havas and WPP.