UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of €111, representing 34% upside potential for the French communications group's shares.



The disruption of AI poses minimal risk to media agencies, and Publicis is well positioned for sustained growth thanks to strong catalysts, UBS says.



"We are raising organic growth for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 to 4.8% and 5.0% respectively, given recent portfolio gains," it adds.



Publicis has confirmed its 2025 forecasts, namely organic growth of between 4% and 5%, a slight improvement in the operating margin compared to the 18% level in 2024, and free cash flow generation of between €1.9bn and €2bn.