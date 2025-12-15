Publicis well positioned, analyst supportive

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/15/2025 at 10:30 am EST

Publicis gained more than 2% on the back of favorable comments from Oddo BHF, which reiterated its "outperform" opinion with a target price raised from €110 to €115, due to a slight upward revision of its long-term margin expectations.



Following a roadshow in North America with Jean-Michel Bonamy, deputy CFO of Publicis, the research firm highlights a message that "remains positive on the organic trend" for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2026.



Oddo BHF adds that the current Publicis share price "still represents a very attractive valuation with a 2026 PE of 10.7 times, constituting an interesting entry point for a stock with an FCF yield of 10%."