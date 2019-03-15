publity : plans to resume dividend payments with disbursement of EUR 1.50 per share from net income and net profit

- Option for shareholders planned to receive a dividend in cash or in shares

- Majority shareholders of publity would receive dividends in the form of shares

Frankfurt, 15 March 2019 / 14:54 CET/CEST- The Managing and Supervisory Boards of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) intend to pay a dividend again. Following the successful course of the 2018 financial year, the disbursement of a dividend for the financial year 2018 in the amount of EUR 1.50 per share is to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2019. This dividend is to be paid either in publity shares or in cash to the shareholders. The planned disbursement amount corresponds to approx. EUR 14.8 million. Of this amount, around 49 percent or EUR 7.4 million is expected to come from the net income for the year 2018, which is around EUR 15 million according to preliminary figures (according to HGB accounting). The remaining EUR 7.4 million for the planned disbursement amount is derived from the net profit of EUR 17.7 million from previous years. TO-Holding GmbH and TO Holding 2 GmbH as majority shareholders of publity, which are attributable to publity AG's CEO and which hold a total interest in pubity of more than 66 percent, have already bindingly agreed to opt for a dividend in the form of publity shares, provided that the distribution resolution is approved.