publity : records very significant increase in revenues and profit in fiscal year 2018

Frankfurt, 15 March 2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has concluded the 2018 fiscal year very successfully with significant increases in revenues and profits according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures. For the first time, the company is presenting its consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Net income for the year amounted to EUR 25 million according to IFRS. The HGB figures for the 2018 financial year are also significantly higher than the previous year's figures - revenues, EBIT and net profit were all increased by around 50 percent. 2018 revenues according to HGB rose to EUR 34,6 million from EUR 23.6 million in 2017, EBIT to EUR 23.5 million from EUR 16.1 million a year earlier and net income for the year was around EUR 15 million, up from EUR 10.1 million in 2017.

In addition to recurring revenues from ongoing asset management mandates, the positive growth was driven by significant success fees, which reflect publity's strong market position. In 2018, for example, publity succeeded in acquiring and selling a large number of properties as well as letting a considerable number of properties within the framework of asset management mandates, with assets under management remaining constant at around EUR 4.6 billion.

Thomas Olek, publity's CEO and majority shareholder: 'After a slow start to the year, we are more than satisfied with the results for 2018. Our high revenue and profit growth has further strengthened our strong market position, further expanded our property database for office properties in Germany and we have significantly increased publity's level of transparency via the IFRS consolidated financial statements. With net income of EUR 25 million in the Group, we have recorded a massive leap in profits - even though of course not fully comparable with the previous year's HGB profit of EUR 10.1 million.'

publity will publish its audited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS on 8 April 2019.