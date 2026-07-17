Revenue from new releases came to €1.9m, versus €18.6m a year earlier, reflecting the lack of any major launch during the period.

Revenue generated by the back-catalog came in at €40.1m, versus €58.4m a year earlier. Adjusted for the impact of deferred revenue, it nevertheless remained virtually stable at €39.3m, compared with €39.4m in the first quarter of 2025/26.

The group said this stability underscores the strength of its game portfolio, its ability to extend the commercial life of its titles through updates and additional content, and the ramp-up of its Live activities, which help retain players over the long term.