Pullup Entertainment posts a sharp drop in the first quarter
The group reported revenue of €44.4m in the first quarter of 2026/27, down 44% from the same period a year earlier. The decline is mainly due to an unfavorable comparison effect: the first quarter of 2025/26 benefited from the recognition of €19m in deferred revenue as well as the launch of the game RoadCraft.
Revenue from new releases came to €1.9m, versus €18.6m a year earlier, reflecting the lack of any major launch during the period.
Revenue generated by the back-catalog came in at €40.1m, versus €58.4m a year earlier. Adjusted for the impact of deferred revenue, it nevertheless remained virtually stable at €39.3m, compared with €39.4m in the first quarter of 2025/26.
The group said this stability underscores the strength of its game portfolio, its ability to extend the commercial life of its titles through updates and additional content, and the ramp-up of its Live activities, which help retain players over the long term.
PULLUP Entertainment (formerly Focus Entertainment) specializes in the publishing of video games for PCs and consoles. The company supports development studios in the production monitoring, the marketing, the sale and the financing of their projects. PULLUP Entertainment has successful licenses such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.
The products are marketed via download platforms and through distributors.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (30%), the Americas (53%), Asia (6%) and other (5%).
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