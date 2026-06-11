Annual revenue, previously announced on April 16, settled at €281.4m, representing a 27.8% year-on-year decline. Revenue from new launches reached €82.3m, while the back-catalogue generated record sales of €189m, an increase of 52.9%.
Adjusted EBIT came in at €12.6m, compared to €60.3m a year earlier. EBITDA also retreated to €79.6m, down from €138.9m in the previous fiscal year.
Furthermore, the group reported a net loss attributable to the group of €12.9m, compared to a net profit of €19.4m in 2024/25. Diluted net loss per share stood at €1.62, compared to diluted earnings of €2.49 per share a year ago.
The growth of the back-catalogue was thus insufficient to offset the absence of a major launch comparable to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, leading to a marked decline in activity and profitability over the period.
In addition, PULLUP Entertainment announced the sale of its entire stake in the Douze Dixièmes studio to its founding partners. This decision, reached by mutual agreement, is intended to allow each party to pursue its strategic objectives independently. However, the games Shady Part of Me and MIO: Memories in Orbit, developed by Douze Dixièmes, will continue to be published by the group's subsidiary, Focus Entertainment Publishing.
PULLUP Entertainment (formerly Focus Entertainment) specializes in the publishing of video games for PCs and consoles. The company supports development studios in the production monitoring, the marketing, the sale and the financing of their projects. PULLUP Entertainment has successful licenses such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.
The products are marketed via download platforms and through distributors.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (30%), the Americas (53%), Asia (6%) and other (5%).
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