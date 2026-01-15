Pullup Entertainment Still Aims to Break Revenue and Adjusted Ebit Records for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

Alstom has signed an agreement valued at 2.3 billion Canadian dollars (approximately 1.4 billion euros) with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to supply 70 new subway trains (NST) to the Toronto subway network.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/15/2026 at 12:13 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The contract includes options for up to 150 additional trains, depending on requirements.



Fifty-five of the seventy six-car Metropolis subway trains will replace the aging fleet on Toronto's Line 2 subway. The remaining 15 trains are planned to serve the extension of Line 1 to Yonge North and the extension of Line 2 to Scarborough.



The trains will be designed and manufactured in Canada, with final assembly to take place at Alstom's Thunder Bay facility in Ontario.



In total, this agreement is expected to generate up to 945 direct jobs in Canada, including more than 600 at Alstom. More than 1,700 indirect jobs are also expected to be created in Canada to support the implementation of this project.



"These state-of-the-art trains will help improve reliability and passenger comfort," said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.