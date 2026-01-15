The contract includes options for up to 150 additional trains, depending on requirements.

Fifty-five of the seventy six-car Metropolis subway trains will replace the aging fleet on Toronto's Line 2 subway. The remaining 15 trains are planned to serve the extension of Line 1 to Yonge North and the extension of Line 2 to Scarborough.

The trains will be designed and manufactured in Canada, with final assembly to take place at Alstom's Thunder Bay facility in Ontario.

In total, this agreement is expected to generate up to 945 direct jobs in Canada, including more than 600 at Alstom. More than 1,700 indirect jobs are also expected to be created in Canada to support the implementation of this project.

"These state-of-the-art trains will help improve reliability and passenger comfort," said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas.