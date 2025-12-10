Pullup Entertainment shares dropped nearly 8% following the release of the video game publisher's net profit attributable to the group, which stood at EUR2.1 million for the first six months of its 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to EUR22.1 million a year earlier.

The company's adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2025-26 contracted to EUR14.2 million, down from EUR48.3 million during the same period in 2024-25. Pullup noted, however, that the previous year had been marked by the exceptional launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 .

Reflecting this unfavorable basis for comparison, revenue plummeted 43% to EUR132.6 million, including EUR35.1 million from new releases, driven by the launches of Abyssus, Drop Duchy, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, and Roadcraft.

Pullup reaffirmed its expectation to surpass its previous record performance set in 2022-23 (in both revenue and adjusted EBIT) for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and also anticipates delivering adjusted EBIT growth in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 fiscal years.