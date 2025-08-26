Puma shares resumed trading down over 3% on Tuesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after soaring nearly 16% the previous day on reports that the Pinault family was considering options for its stake in the sports equipment manufacturer, starting with a possible sale.



According to Bloomberg, Artemis, the Pinault family's holding company, which owns Kering, is considering selling its 29% stake in Puma, which could eventually be sold—according to sources cited by the financial news agency—to China's Anta and Li Ning, although other expressions of interest have also emerged from the US and the Middle East.



Puma's share price soared by almost 16% on Monday in the wake of this news, with investors expecting any potential deal to be based on a premium given the recent fall in the German group's market valuation.



According to analysts, this prospect could also revive interest in the company from a more fundamental perspective.



'The potential sale by Artemis of its 29% stake would be good news given that Puma's stock market performance has recently been marred by weaker results and a loss of momentum in the face of increased competition in the sportswear market," RBC said.



'A change in ownership could support investment and accelerate the recovery of the business under the leadership of new CEO Arthur Hoeld," the Canadian broker said.



While it considers Anta to be a "logical" buyer for Artemis' stake given its portfolio of multiple brands, its recent acquisition of outdoor clothing and accessories manufacturer Jack Wolfskin, and its stake in Amer Sports (Wilson and Salomon, among others), RBC does not believe that Li Ning is a serious contender due to its single-brand business model.