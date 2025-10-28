Alpha Value maintains its “reduce” recommendation on Puma shares, while raising its six-month target price from €18.0 to €22.2.

According to the broker, this revision is the result of a change in analysts covering the stock and the application of new valuation methods - both intrinsic and relative to peers.

The broker specifies that the target price of €22.2 is based on a combination of several approaches: discounted cash flow (35%), NAV (20%), OP multiples (20%), P/E (10%), dividend yield (10%) and price-to-book (5%).