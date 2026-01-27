China's ANTA Sports has reached an agreement with Artémis, the Pinault family holding company, to acquire a 29.06% stake in Puma. The EUR1.5bn deal marks a key step in the Chinese sportswear giant's global expansion strategy.

The rumor had been in the air for some time. ANTA Sports will ultimately buy out the Pinault family's stake in Puma. The Chinese group announced it will acquire 29.06% of the German sportswear maker from Artémis, the family holding company of Kering's owner.



Transaction value: €1.5bn, to be paid in cash, or €35 per share. The stake, which would make ANTA Puma's largest shareholder, is part of an accelerated globalisation strategy. It still requires regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.



For Ding Shizhong, chairman of ANTA's board, the tie-up fits the group's "single focus, multi-brand, globalisation” strategy.



The offer price represents a 62% premium to the last quoted price of €21.63. Over the past five years, Puma shares have traded between €15.30 and €115.40.