On Tuesday morning, UBS announced that it was reviewing its "sell" recommendation for Puma, along with its TP of €16.30 following yesterday's speculation about a possible sale of the 29% stake held by Artemis, the Pinault family's holding company, in the German sports equipment manufacturer.



The broker points out that Artemis' complicated balance sheet situation, combined with the recent restructuring of the sportswear market following a series of M&A deals and Puma's poor performance (its share price has fallen by more than 50% this year), had recently led some investors to question the possibility of changes in the shareholder structure.



Although this is only press speculation at this stage, we believe that, given the context, this information is likely to cause the share price to move in the short term, regardless of the fundamentals, which remain fragile, UBS says.



From its point of view, a change in shareholders could indeed pave the way for a strategic reorientation at a time when the group needs to sell off its stocks and reimagine its offering for 2026, and when the sector as a whole is entering a new, less buoyant cycle.



'If new investors were to refocus the strategy on entry prices and revive the brand's appeal, Puma could still capitalize on its strong global presence, diversified portfolio, and extensive geographic reach," the analyst believes.



However, given the losses currently being incurred by the German group, UBS believes that the price of any transaction could only be based on an enterprise value/revenue ratio of around 1x.