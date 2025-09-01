UBS states in its latest report that short-term performance could be disconnected from fundamentals. The analyst has upgraded his rating to neutral (from sell), while raising his target price to €20.9 (from €16.3).



"Although recent news of a potential sale by Artemis is only speculation at this stage, fundamentals could be temporarily overlooked in the short term," UBS said.



According to Bloomberg, Artemis, the holding company of the Pinault family, owner of Kering, is considering selling its 29% stake in Puma, which could eventually be sold—according to sources cited by the financial news agency—to China's Anta and Li Ning. Other investors from the US and the Middle East are also said to be interested.