PVH hammered as Middle East tensions cloud European outlook
The American parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger plummeted about 22% on Wall Street following its quarterly earnings release. PVH Corp reported revenue of $2bn, up 2% on a reported basis, with adjusted EPS of $2.01, exceeding both internal guidance and analysts' expectations.
The market focused primarily on the quality of growth and the revised full-year outlook. At constant exchange rates, revenue slipped 2%, weighed on by a 6% decline in wholesale, while direct-to-consumer sales rose 6% on a reported basis, driven by an 11% jump in e-commerce.
The main disappointment stemmed from the EMEA region, where revenue fell 5% at constant currency. CEO Stefan Larsson described the situation as "two opposing forces," balancing the brand momentum of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger against the prolonged effects of the conflict in the Middle East. Management cited weaker demand in the Middle East, an indirect impact in Turkey, and broader pressure on European consumers linked to fuel costs.
PVH now expects flat annual revenue, compared to a previous forecast of a slight increase, while maintaining its adjusted OM margin guidance at approximately 8.8%. However, this stability relies in part on tariff refunds, which reduces the visibility of the group's earnings trajectory.
PVH Corp. is an apparel company that designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, intimate apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products. Its segments include Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Licensing. Its three main businesses include Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments; Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale segment. Its operations outside North America consist of wholesale sales under its owned and licensed trademarks, and retail stores operations, and digital commerce sites under its TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademarks. Its licensing activities include TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademark licensing for a broad array of product categories and for use in certain territories.
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