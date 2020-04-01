qemp :™ launches qemp : ZERO, THE sustainable choice in hemp seed oil

LEHI, Utah, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- qemp™, the newly launched CBD product line powered by Nature's Sunshine, is redefining quality and performance with qemp ZERO, a pure hemp seed oil (no THC*) with scientifically selected herbs creating a unique and beneficial product that people in EVERY state can enjoy. qemp ZERO features all-natural ingredients, including a proprietary terpene blend from organic herbs. It's hemp with a clean conscience. And it's sustainably sourced.

With a scientifically selected blend of pure, whole spectrum hemp seed oil with natural essential fatty acids and whole herb essential oils (or herbal terpenes), qemp ZERO works synergistically to optimize activation of the endocannabinoid system, which helps support all body systems, offering real benefits to the mind and body.

BENEFITS

Supports body and mind with zero THC*

Mildly activates the endocannabinoid system (ECS)

Available in all 50 states

Provides naturally occurring essential fatty acids (EFAs) and vitamin E

Antioxidant support

27,000 mg hemp seed oil per bottle

Non-GMO and Vegan

Available in all 50 states, qemp ZERO hemp seed oil offers a safe, natural extension of the qemp product line. Powered by nearly 50 years of herbal expertise, it's hemp that works better! With ZERO fear, ZERO drama and ZERO regrets.

The qemp ZERO products are made from quality, whole spectrum hemp extract to provide a full profile of phytocannabinoids and contain 0.3% THC or less. For more information, please visit www.qemp.com .

About qemp: Powered by Nature's Sunshine Products, the qemp product line is THE premium quality, hemp-derived CBD oil on the market along with additional product extensions including qemp ZERO. qemp ZERO offers hemp seed oil as a safe and natural extension of the product line without THC* or CBD*. With total transparency and drawing on nearly 50 years of herbal and botanical expertise, qemp is committed to taking the endocannabinoid experience to the next level.

About Nature's Sunshine Products: Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. More information at www.naturessunshine.com .

*May contain trace amounts of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids due to contact with other plant parts during processing.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qemp-launches-qemp-zero-the-sustainable-choice-in-hemp-seed-oil-301033456.html

SOURCE qemp