Quadient has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire CDP Communications, its longstanding Canadian partner and "one of the most innovative companies in the field of document accessibility and automation."

"This transaction strengthens Quadient's commitment to inclusion and accessibility in customer communications and marks a major step in achieving the strategic objectives of the Elevate to 2030 plan," the company stated.

Now integrated into its portfolio of digital automation solutions, CDP's advanced capabilities will accelerate innovation, enhance compliance features, and provide greater agility in product development.

The CDP Communications teams, primarily based in Markham, Canada, will join Quadient's Canadian subsidiary. The completion of the transaction, for which financial terms have not been disclosed, is expected in the coming days.