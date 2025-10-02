Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Quadient shares, while reducing its TP from €25 to €23, explaining that it is taking a 'more short-term approach' to the group's valuation, following an analyst meeting.



While acknowledging that "2025 should be a low point," with several factors that "will negatively impact profitability, justifying the downward revision of guidance," the broker believes that "2026 should be more promising."



"Based on our estimates, the valuation remains extremely moderate after the sharp de-rating (4.8x EBITDA and 7.8x EBIT in 2025)," the analyst points out, highlighting a discount of 33% compared to historical ratios.



Oddo BHF also notes growing interest from Daniel Kretinsky (Vesa Equity Investment) in the group, which has just crossed the 25% threshold (25.04% of capital), up from 3% of capital in 2023.





