Quadient has announced a partnership in Italy to support the expansion of GLS's out-of-home (OOH) network, reinforcing the growth strategy of one of the country's leading express delivery providers in the booming e-commerce sector.

GLS Italy already operates a national network of over 10,000 shipping and collection points, including GLS Shops, Lockers, and City Depots, offering e-commerce merchants and end recipients reliable and convenient delivery options.

Through this five-year partnership, GLS Italy will extend its network of collection points across the country, gradually gaining access to hundreds of Quadient's multi-carrier lockers, starting with the main regions in central and northern Italy.

"Signing our first strategic partnership in Italy with GLS marks a significant milestone in the rollout of Quadient's open network strategy across Europe," said Benoït Berson, Director of Locker Solutions at Quadient.