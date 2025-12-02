Quadient reported consolidated revenue of EUR248 million for the third quarter, representing an organic decline of 3.5% year-on-year (-5.6% on a reported basis). The group continues to experience mixed momentum across its various divisions.

The Digital division maintained its acceleration, posting revenue of EUR69 million, an organic increase of 9.2%. This performance is attributed to sustained growth in subscription-based revenues across all regions, as well as a double-digit increase in non-recurring revenues from license sales and professional services.

The Lockers division generated EUR28 million in revenue, up 6.1% organically. Subscription revenues grew by 17.6%, driven by increased volumes in the United Kingdom, improved monetization of usage in the United States, and growing adoption in Japan. In contrast, non-recurring revenues declined, impacted by a high comparison base.

Conversely, the Mail division continued its marked downturn, with revenue totaling EUR151 million, down 9.8% organically. Equipment sales dropped by 16.7%, hampered by a still-limited recovery in the United States. Subscription revenues also fell, particularly in Germany and the Nordic countries, which had benefited from price increases in 2024. CEO Geoffrey Godet, however, anticipates a rebound in equipment sales in the United States in the fourth quarter.

"Combined with the expected annual EBITDA margin improvement in the Digital and Lockers divisions, as well as the resilience of the Mail division, these results reinforce our confidence in achieving our 2025 targets," he added.

Quadient has confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting a slight organic decline in revenue and current operating income projected to remain stable or show a slight organic decrease.