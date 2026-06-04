Quadient recognized by Gartner Peer Insights for Invoice-to-Cash applications

Quadient has announced its recognition in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Invoice-to-Cash applications, as a Peer Community Contributor, for its Quadient Accounts Receivable solution.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the group, its accounts receivable (AR) automation solution stands out as a key digital tool for real-time cash flow visibility and for streamlining invoicing and collection processes.



Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform offering verified and relevant reviews of enterprise software and services, authored by experienced IT professionals.



The I2C (Invoice-to-Cash) application market evaluated by Gartner includes Cloud solutions that enable finance departments to automatically manage cash receipts and match customer payments to invoices, in order to make I2C processes more efficient and effective.



As of June 3, Quadient noted that it achieved a rating of 4.2 out of 5, based on 79 reviews, in the 'Invoice-to-Cash Management Applications (transitioning to Accounts Receivable Management Applications)' category.