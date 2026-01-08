Quadient Recognized for Its Climate Progress

Soitec has announced the appointment of Laurent Rémont as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1st.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/08/2026 at 02:45 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 02:48 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

He is currently Senior Vice President at Infineon Technologies, where he previously led the Radio Frequency and Sensors division. Prior to that, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Kontron AG, following more than fifteen years at STMicroelectronics.



Soitec notes that this appointment reflects the board of directors' intention to build on the foundations laid in recent years, strengthen its development, and enhance its diversified portfolio of products and technologies, particularly around artificial intelligence.