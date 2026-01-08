He is currently Senior Vice President at Infineon Technologies, where he previously led the Radio Frequency and Sensors division. Prior to that, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Kontron AG, following more than fifteen years at STMicroelectronics.

Soitec notes that this appointment reflects the board of directors' intention to build on the foundations laid in recent years, strengthen its development, and enhance its diversified portfolio of products and technologies, particularly around artificial intelligence.