Quadient Recognized for Its Climate Progress
Soitec has announced the appointment of Laurent Rémont as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1st.
Published on 01/08/2026 at 02:45 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 02:48 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Soitec notes that this appointment reflects the board of directors' intention to build on the foundations laid in recent years, strengthen its development, and enhance its diversified portfolio of products and technologies, particularly around artificial intelligence.