"The report places Quadient in the upper segment of the quadrant, highlighting the excellence of its technology, the tangible impact for its clients, and its strong readiness for regulatory requirements," stated the French group.

According to Quadient, QKS emphasizes the maturity of its interoperability capabilities and the robustness of its compliance frameworks, enabling companies to operate with confidence within complex and constantly evolving regulatory ecosystems.

The report also underscores Quadient's strengths in end-to-end process orchestration, "allowing companies to centralize the creation, validation, transmission, tracking, and archiving of invoices on a unified platform."