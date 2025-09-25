Quadient announces that its subsidiary Serensia has been selected by several major French groups as an Approved Platform in the context of the electronic invoicing reform. NB: cp -14%.



Quadient will therefore process over 215 million invoices per year once the reform is implemented, representing more than 10% of the addressable market.



In this context, several major groups have already selected Serensia as their preferred platform for electronic invoicing once the reform comes into force.



These include major long-standing customers such as Total Energies, BPCE, and Dalkia.



The Cerfrance network of accountants, which represents 320,000 microbusinesses and SMEs in France, is also one of the first major partners to adopt the white label platform.



Management said that the choice of Serensia by leading companies and our ecosystem of partners demonstrates not only the reliability of our technology, but also the relevance of our vision for this market.