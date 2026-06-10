Quadient unveils new feature

The global automation platform facilitating secure business transactions has announced the integration of new cash dashboard capabilities into its accounts payable and accounts receivable management solutions.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Quadient explains that this feature will enable finance departments to shift cash and working capital management from a reactive approach to a proactive and strategic one. The objective is to improve forecasting accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and free up financial resources to drive growth.



In more detail, thanks to the cash dashboard capabilities, clients benefit from a unified, real-time view of accounts payable and accounts receivable, providing a more comprehensive outlook on cash flow, liquidity, and working capital performance.

These new capabilities are enhanced by AI through an assistant that automatically synthesizes the metrics deemed most critical by finance teams.