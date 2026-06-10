Quadient unveils new feature
The global automation platform facilitating secure business transactions has announced the integration of new cash dashboard capabilities into its accounts payable and accounts receivable management solutions.
Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:49 am EDT
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In more detail, thanks to the cash dashboard capabilities, clients benefit from a unified, real-time view of accounts payable and accounts receivable, providing a more comprehensive outlook on cash flow, liquidity, and working capital performance.
These new capabilities are enhanced by AI through an assistant that automatically synthesizes the metrics deemed most critical by finance teams.