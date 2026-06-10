Quadient explains that this feature will enable finance departments to shift cash and working capital management from a reactive approach to a proactive and strategic one. The objective is to improve forecasting accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and free up financial resources to drive growth.

In more detail, thanks to the cash dashboard capabilities, clients benefit from a unified, real-time view of accounts payable and accounts receivable, providing a more comprehensive outlook on cash flow, liquidity, and working capital performance.
These new capabilities are enhanced by AI through an assistant that automatically synthesizes the metrics deemed most critical by finance teams.