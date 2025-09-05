Qualcomm and BMW unveiled their new jointly developed automated driving system on Friday, described as a 'superbrain' with twenty times the computing power of the previous generation.



The American chip manufacturer and German carmaker say that the "Snapdragon Ride Pilot"—the result of a three-year collaboration—is based on Snapdragon Ride chips developed by Qualcomm and automated driving software designed by both groups.



Designed to meet the most stringent safety standards, the system covers automation levels ranging from basic NCAP program features to 'level 2+' highway and urban navigation capabilities, which allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel in well-defined areas.



The product consists of several layers, starting with 360-degree camera vision technology that detects objects, recognizes lanes, interprets signage, assists with parking, monitors the driver, and generates routes.



It also relies on artificial intelligence models to anticipate behavior and manage complex driving situations.



Snapdragon Ride Pilot has been integrated into the all-new BMW iX3, the first model in the new-generation Neue Klasse platform unveiled today by the Munich-based group, to which it brings advanced features such as contextual and active lane changing, highway assist, AI-assisted parking, and camera-based onboard monitoring.