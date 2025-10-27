Qualcomm Technologies and HUMAIN, a Saudi Arabian company specializing in AI and digital infrastructure, announce a strategic partnership to deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.



The project aims to create the world's first hybrid AI network, fully optimized from edge to cloud, to make the Kingdom an international AI hub.



Starting in 2026, HUMAIN plans to use 200 megawatts of Qualcomm AI200 and AI250 solutions to deliver high-performance AI inference services for businesses and public institutions. This initiative combines HUMAIN's regional expertise and Qualcomm's semiconductor technology to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem, from data center design to commercial services.



Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, emphasized that this collaboration "lays the foundation for the future of AI in the Kingdom," while Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said it will "accelerate Saudi Arabia's ambitions in intelligent computing."