On Monday,Qualcomm unveiled its first chips for artificial intelligence data centers, the AI200 and AI250, which are set to launch in 2026 and 2027, respectively. This strategic shift marks the mobile semiconductor specialist's entry into a segment dominated by Nvidia and AMD. These new accelerators, designed to operate in parallel in complete liquid-cooled systems, are aimed at infrastructures hosting the most powerful AI models. They are based on Hexagon neural processing units (NPUs) already used in Qualcomm smartphones, but adapted here to an industrial scale. Following the announcement, Qualcomm's share price rose by nearly 9% during trading.

The group intends to focus on the inference phase, i.e., the execution of AI models, promising better energy cost-efficiency than its competitors. Each rack would consume around 160 kilowatts, a level comparable to Nvidia systems, while offering operating savings. Qualcomm is also adopting a modular approach: its customers will be able to purchase either a complete system or components to integrate into their own architectures. This flexibility could appeal to cloud giants such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, which are looking to diversify their suppliers.

According to McKinsey, global investment in data centers is expected to reach $6.7 trillion by 2030, with the majority of that dedicated to AI. Qualcomm hopes to capitalize on this momentum to gain ground against Nvidia, which still holds over 90% of the GPU market. In May, the company signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Humain to deploy its inference chips in regional infrastructures totaling up to 200 megawatts of power. Finally, Qualcomm points out that its AI cards, capable of handling up to 768 GB of memory, offer substantial gains in energy consumption and memory performance compared to competing solutions.