Qualcomm reports adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS that is up 12% to exactly $3 for Q4, exceeding both its target range of $2.75-$2.95 from three months ago and, more importantly, the market consensus.



Still on an adjusted basis, the chipmaker's revenues increased 10% to nearly $11.3bn, driven by the mobile (+14%) and automotive (+17%) businesses within its main division, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT).



For FY 2024-25, the group's adjusted EPS rose 18% to $12.03, with revenues up 13% to over $44.1bn, including an 18% increase in QCT revenues excluding Apple.



"We are excited about our business momentum, the availability of our automated driving stack, and our expansion into data centers and advanced robotics," said CEO Cristiano Amon.



For Q1 2025-26, Qualcomm anticipates adjusted EPS between $3.30 and $3.50, as well as revenues of $11.8bn and $12.6bn, target ranges that imply growth similar to that in the previous quarter.