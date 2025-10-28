Qualcomm rose over 11% in New York yesterday, after the company unveiled two new chips, AI200 and AI250, dedicated to artificial intelligence inference in data centers. These solutions offer high performance, large memory capacity, and low operating costs for generative AI applications.



The AI200 supports up to 768 GB of memory per card, while the AI250 introduces a new, faster, and more energy-efficient memory architecture.

Both models feature liquid cooling, PCIe and Ethernet connections, and enhanced security features.



According to Durga Malladi, senior vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, these products will make it easier for companies to deploy large-scale AI models.



Commercial launches are planned for 2026 for the AI200 and 2027 for the AI250.