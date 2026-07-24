Qualcomm signals double-digit price hike for its smartphone chips
Qualcomm has told customers it will raise prices by double digits on its smartphone chips starting September 1, according to Bloomberg News. The company is pointing to higher procurement costs as ongoing strains persist in the components market.
According to Bloomberg, citing a letter sent to customers, Qualcomm says it can no longer absorb the cost increases imposed by its suppliers. The company also says it has sought alternative components from new partners to limit the impact of the increase, which will apply to products shipped starting September 1. Reuters said it could not independently verify the information, while Qualcomm did not comment on the report.
The move comes as the chipmaker faces a tougher smartphone market, marked by a shortage of memory chips and a growing reallocation of industry investment toward infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence. In the stock market, Qualcomm shares were down more than 1%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on July 29.
QUALCOMM Incorporated specializes in the design, development, and marketing of CMDA systems and software. The CDMA technique consists of using a broad spectrum to broadcast code transmissions on numerous mobile communication frequencies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of communication systems (85.5%): CDMA systems (integrated circuits, software and systems for wireless voice and data transmission, as well as multimedia functions), and wireless communication and Internet access systems (products intended for data transmission, satellite communications, decrypting activities, etc.);
- sale of licenses (14.5%): intended for manufacturers using CDMA technologies.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (23.8%), China and Hong Kong (45.9%), South Korea (21.5%) and other (8.8%).
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