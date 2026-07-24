Qualcomm signals double-digit price hike for its smartphone chips

Qualcomm has told customers it will raise prices by double digits on its smartphone chips starting September 1, according to Bloomberg News. The company is pointing to higher procurement costs as ongoing strains persist in the components market.

According to Bloomberg, citing a letter sent to customers, Qualcomm says it can no longer absorb the cost increases imposed by its suppliers. The company also says it has sought alternative components from new partners to limit the impact of the increase, which will apply to products shipped starting September 1. Reuters said it could not independently verify the information, while Qualcomm did not comment on the report.



The move comes as the chipmaker faces a tougher smartphone market, marked by a shortage of memory chips and a growing reallocation of industry investment toward infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence. In the stock market, Qualcomm shares were down more than 1%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on July 29.