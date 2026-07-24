According to Bloomberg, citing a letter sent to customers, Qualcomm says it can no longer absorb the cost increases imposed by its suppliers. The company also says it has sought alternative components from new partners to limit the impact of the increase, which will apply to products shipped starting September 1. Reuters said it could not independently verify the information, while Qualcomm did not comment on the report.

The move comes as the chipmaker faces a tougher smartphone market, marked by a shortage of memory chips and a growing reallocation of industry investment toward infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence. In the stock market, Qualcomm shares were down more than 1%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on July 29.