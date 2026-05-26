Qualcomm has reached an agreement with TikTok owner ByteDance to supply chips for AI-focused data centers, according to reports from Bloomberg News. The announcement was welcomed by the markets, with the US group's stock climbing approximately 5% following the news.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, ByteDance plans to purchase several million ASIC chips developed by Qualcomm. These specialized processors are designed for specific computing tasks and are expected to support the development of the Chinese group's AI agent software. ByteDance could thus become one of Qualcomm's first major customers in this new strategic segment.



This deal would represent a significant breakthrough for Qualcomm, which is seeking to reduce its reliance on the smartphone market by expanding into AI-related infrastructure. It is attempting to position itself against the surging demand for computing power in data centers and generative AI applications. However, neither Qualcomm nor ByteDance has officially confirmed the details of the transaction, which Reuters was unable to independently verify.