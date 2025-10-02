Qualcomm announced a definitive legal victory over Arm in the dispute over intellectual property licenses resulting from the acquisition of Nuvia.



The Delaware federal court judge upheld the December 2024 jury verdict, which found that Qualcomm did not violate Nuvia's architecture license agreement (ALA) and that the CPU cores developed after its acquisition were covered by Qualcomm's own license.



The court dismissed Arm's latest complaint, as well as its request for a new trial, confirming a definitive victory for Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia. Our right to innovate has prevailed in this case, Qualcomm's general counsel said.



Qualcomm says it is continuing to pursue a separate case against Arm for breach of contract and trade interference. The trial is expected to take place in March 2026.











