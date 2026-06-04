There are moments when the market stops paying for perfection and starts counting again. Solid companies, which have long been valued at a premium, find themselves penalized for a temporary slowdown, a quarterly disappointment, or simply their multiples getting back to "normal". Not all deserve to be bought blindly, but some retain the qualities that make the difference over the long term: a robust model, competitive advantages, strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.

This article is the first in a series to be featured on MarketScreener, titled "Quality at a Good Price," which will examine ten high-quality companies whose valuations have returned to more reasonable levels. The aim is not to hunt for the cheapest stocks, but rather to look for quality companies where share price weakness offers an entry opportunity for a long-term investor. First stop: Badger Meter, a discreet water management industrialist that the stock market is now viewing with less indulgence.

Badger Meter sells measurement, reliability, and control in a world where water is becoming a resource that is too expensive to be poorly accounted for. It is less spectacular than artificial intelligence software, less flashy than a semiconductor manufacturer, but far more indispensable than it appears. A municipality can postpone certain expenses, although it cannot indefinitely ignore its leaks, billing losses, aging networks or compliance obligations.

This is precisely where Badger Meter has carved out a unique niche. Long perceived as a meter manufacturer, the company has progressively moved into more ambitious territory: that of data applied to water management. Smart meters, cellular AMI, SaaS software, pressure sensors, water quality monitoring, leak detection, and wastewater network monitoring: the venerable Wisconsin industrial house has taken on the air of a technology platform without disavowing its DNA.

The stock market, however, has abruptly changed its perspective. After years of paying a premium for this consistency, the market penalized the air pocket of Q1 2026. Revenue declined, expectations were missed, and the stock tumbled. However, behind the immediate disappointment, the equation has not necessarily shifted. Badger Meter remains a high-quality company, positioned in a defensive market, engaged in a still-young software transition, and now valued at multiples significantly less extravagant than those of recent years.

Founded in 1905 and based in Wisconsin, Badger Meter designs and markets flow measurement and control products for water utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers. Its historical business consists of providing meters capable of accurately measuring the consumption of water and other fluids. However, its scope has expanded: the company now offers communication solutions, analytical software, water quality sensors, leak detection equipment and network monitoring tools.





Source: Badger Meter

This development is grouped under the BlueEdge banner, a suite that combines hardware, connectivity, software and support services. It simply aims to help customers better manage the entire water cycle, from consumption measurement to network monitoring, including quality, pressure, and losses. Badger Meter no longer just sells a meter. It seeks to become the technological partner for utilities in their modernization.

The business model rests first on a very defensive base. Public services must measure water to bill users, limit losses, and manage their infrastructure. The meter is therefore both a technical instrument and a cash register. Inaccurate measurement potentially means less revenue, more losses, and less efficient network management. This dimension explains the customer loyalty: they are often cautious, slow to change suppliers and sensitive to the reliability of equipment installed for long durations.

However, the real shift comes from the rise of software. Badger Meter highlights its leadership in cellular AMI solutions, which allow for remote data collection without deploying heavy fixed network infrastructure. For customers, the benefit is operational: less complexity, more data and better visibility. For Badger Meter, the benefit is financial: each connected meter can fuel a durable software relationship, notably via BEACON, its SaaS platform associated with AMI solutions.

The company says that its Cellular AMI solutions boast a 100% attachment rate to BEACON. This is a decisive factor. Each deployment no longer corresponds solely to an equipment sale, but rather to the addition of recurring software revenue. Over 2019-2024, SaaS revenues grew by 28% p.a.. The company now targets approximately $150m in SaaS revenue by 2030, compared with about $75m today. This trajectory can improve the quality of revenue and support profitability.





Source: Badger Meter

The company has long-term competitive advantages:

Switching Costs : A risk-averse customer base that favors incumbent suppliers, with infrequent platform changes in the absence of strong preferences, proven performance and long-standing customer relationships.

: A risk-averse customer base that favors incumbent suppliers, with infrequent platform changes in the absence of strong preferences, proven performance and long-standing customer relationships. Intangible Assets : Proprietary technologies offering advantages in quality, reliability and resilience.

: Proprietary technologies offering advantages in quality, reliability and resilience. Network Effect and Data : The value of data and analytics continues to increase with the number of connections deployed in the field.

: The value of data and analytics continues to increase with the number of connections deployed in the field. Economies of Scale: An incumbent advantage shared by long-established peers in a rational market.

Badger Meter already exhibits high financial characteristics. In 2025, the company's revenue surpassed $900m for the first time, with a 5-year compound annual growth rate of 17%. It boasts an EBITDA margin of 24%, a net income to free cash flow conversion of 120%, and a 3-year average ROIC of 33%. This profile reflects a company that is capable of growing while maintaining robust cash generation. Management also claims disciplined capital allocation: internal investment, shareholder returns and targeted acquisitions.

Recent acquisitions extend this strategy. Badger Meter no longer wants to depend solely on smart metering. With SmartCover, UDlive, and other assets integrated into BlueEdge, the company is moving into "Beyond The Meter" territory: wastewater network monitoring, water quality, pressure, leak detection, and data analysis. The acquisition of UDlive, announced for $100m, particularly strengthens the sewer network monitoring offering in the UK. The goal is to expand the addressable market, estimated by the company at $15bn, compared to $5bn previously on the narrower scope of water consumption.





Source: MarketScreener.com

This long-term promise does not erase recent weakness. In Q1 2026, Badger Meter reported revenue of $202.3m, compared with $222.2m the year before. Diluted EPS came in at $0.93, compared with $1.30 the previous year. Expectations were higher, with a consensus at $229.6m in revenue and $1.22 in EPS. The stock fell over 23% the following session. The market penalized not only the quarterly disappointment but also the uncertainty regarding the timing of major AMI projects.

Meanwhile, its valuation has changed its face. Badger Meter has not become a bargain-basement stock, but it is no longer treated as industrial perfection. Based on 2026 estimates, the stock trades at approximately 27.1x earnings, compared to levels near 48x to 51x between 2021 and 2024. LTM data gives a P/E of nearly 28.9x, still high in absolute terms, although well below the recent standards for the name. Its Enterprise Value/ EBITDA multiple has fallen to around 16x to 17x, compared to approximately 27x to 31x over 2021-2024. The Enterprise Value/Sales ratio stands at around 3.7x to 3.9x, compared to between 5.4x and 7.2x in recent years.

The stock's free cash flow yield tells the same story; at around 4.3%, compared to levels often between 2.2% and 2.7% between 2021 and 2024. In other words, the market is now placing a higher value on the cash flow generated by the company. The quality premium has not disappeared, but it has significantly compressed. This is an important distinction: Badger Meter remains valued as a company capable of returning to a solid growth trajectory, but the entry price has become more reasonable.

Risks remain serious. If the Q1 slowdown is not just a project delay but a sign of softer demand in utilities, the thesis weakens. Backlog execution will be determining, particularly in H2 2026. The case also carries legal noise related to investigations by law firms into potential communications regarding demand and growth. Finally, the valuation still assumes that software revenues will grow, profitability will be maintained, and market share gains will continue.

Badger Meter therefore deserves attention not because the case is without friction, but because the correction has reopened a window on a rare company: an industrialist focused on an essential need, equipped with a loyal customer base, a recognized positioning in cellular AMI, visible SaaS expansion, and proven financial discipline. Everything now depends on the nature of the 2026 air pocket. If it is a scheduling accident, the stock offers an entry point that has become attractive again for a quality franchise. If it reveals a more durable break, even a tempered valuation might still appear demanding.