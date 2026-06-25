There are moments when the market stops paying for perfection and starts doing the math. Solid companies, long valued at a premium, suddenly find themselves penalized for a temporary slowdown, a quarterly disappointment, or a simple normalization of their multiples. Not all of them deserve to be bought blindly, but some retain the qualities that make a difference over the long term: a robust model, competitive advantages, strong cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation. This series of articles, titled "Quality at the Right Price," focuses on ten high-quality companies whose valuations have become more reasonable. The goal is not to hunt for the cheapest stocks, but for quality companies where share price weakness offers an entry window for a long-term investor. After analyzing Badger Meter in the first episode, we will examine Zoetis, which currently displays an attractive quality-to-price ratio.

Previous articles in the "Quality at the Right Price" series:

The world leader in animal health is going through a difficult stretch: a U.S. slowdown, pressure on premium products, more visible competition in certain franchises, and a revision of annual targets. However, the market's reaction has been brutal. After a decline of approximately 37% since the beginning of the year and 50% over twelve months, the market no longer values Zoetis as a flawless defensive growth play. It is beginning to treat it as a quality franchise in a normalization phase.

A rare economic model in animal health

Zoetis develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products. Its business relies primarily on companion animals, which represent 67.8% of revenue, mainly dogs and cats. Livestock accounts for 31.3%, with exposure to cattle, poultry, swine, fish, and other species. The group also possesses a very broad portfolio: parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, anti-infectives, pain management, diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. Animal health shares several economic qualities with the pharmaceutical industry while avoiding some of its constraints. Distribution is more direct, reimbursement issues are less central, development costs are lower, and the commercial lifespan of products can be long. Several franchises in the Zoetis portfolio have dominated their segments for twenty to thirty years. This stability explains the group's high profitability, reinforced by its weight in companion animals, a segment with higher margins and better pricing power than livestock.

The American shock puts the trajectory under pressure

The latest quarter, however, served as a reminder that even the best franchises can stumble on demand. Between January and March, Zoetis reported revenue of $2.26bn, up 3% year-over-year, but below the consensus of $2.30bn. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.53, compared to the $1.604 expected. More concerning: operational organic revenue growth was flat, a sharp change in pace for a stock long appreciated for its consistency.

The weakness stems primarily from the United States, where sales fell by 8%. In companion animals, the decline reached 11%. Management cited increased price sensitivity among owners, a decrease in veterinary visits, and lower demand for innovative premium products. Competition is also intensifying in dermatology and antiparasitics, while generics are weighing on Convenia and Cerenia. Librela, a treatment for osteoarthritis pain in dogs, also saw a decline.

Consequently, Zoetis lowered its annual targets. The group now aims for $9.68bn to $9.96bn in revenue, as well as adjusted earnings per share of $6.85 to $7.00. Growth has not disappeared, but its visibility has deteriorated.

Growth drivers beyond the U.S. market

The American slowdown does not tell the whole story. Internationally, sales grew by 17%. Livestock advanced by 15%, driven by cattle, poultry, swine, and fish. This momentum was partially supported by calendar effects related to fiscal alignment, estimated at approximately $100m for the quarter, but it confirms that Zoetis still has pockets of growth. Profitability also remains solid. In 2025, despite growth limited to 2%, net income is expected to rise from $2.49bn to $2.67bn, aided by further price increases. Valuation data extends this reading: expected revenue is projected to grow from $9.78bn in 2026 to $10.65bn in 2028, while net income would progress from $2.69bn to $3.05bn. This is not an explosive trajectory, but it is steady progress for an already highly profitable company.

Valuation returns to a defensible level

The main change lies in the price paid. Zoetis was still trading at 38.9 times earnings in 2023 and 29.8 times in 2024. The multiple has dropped to 20.9 times for 2025, and then to 12.1 times for 2026 based on forecasts. We are far from the 57x P/E seen during the 2021 euphoria. Enterprise value relative to EBITDA follows the same path: 25.6 times in 2023, 14.7 times in 2025, and 9.21 times in 2026. The free cash flow yield (FCF Yield) is also becoming more compelling. It rises from 1.7% in 2023 to 3.67% in 2025, and then 6.46% in 2026. For a company whose return on equity exceeds 50% without relying on leverage, this compression of multiples changes the nature of the investment case. The market is no longer paying for operational perfection: it is paying for a dominant franchise at a price that has become reasonable again.

Capital allocation consistent with the share price decline

Management took advantage of this downward revaluation to accelerate share buybacks. These are set to increase from $1.1bn in 2024 to $3.2bn in 2025. The dividend also continues to grow, with the total distribution rising from $786m to $889m. The quarterly dividend is maintained at $0.53 per share, payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2026. Financing through convertible debt, with a 0.25% coupon and a conversion price of $149, appears opportunistic. Zoetis has also set up mechanisms to limit potential dilution. In this configuration, share buybacks become more relevant than they were when the stock was trading at nearly forty times earnings.

Serious risks remain

The primary threat comes from competition. If generics and new entrants gain more ground, certain franchises could lose their quasi-monopoly status. Zoetis would then be forced to defend its market share more actively, with a possible impact on margins.

The second vulnerability comes from the American consumer. The decline in veterinary visits and price sensitivity show that animal health remains exposed to household budget trade-offs. Finally, the valuation appears attractive only if earnings targets remain credible. If growth were to permanently approach zero, even a P/E of 12 might not be enough to protect the stock.

A dominant franchise, but more demanding to follow

The group remains the leader in an attractive sector, possesses a diversified portfolio, maintains strong pricing power, and generates exceptional profitability. The correction has brought multiples back to levels consistent with more moderate growth. The thesis now rests on a stabilization of the U.S. market, contained competition in major franchises, continued profitability gains, and disciplined capital allocation. If these conditions are met, Zoetis can once again become a great long-term opportunity: no longer at the price of perfection, but at the price of a high-quality franchise temporarily under pressure.