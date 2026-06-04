Quantinuum has staged a remarkable Nasdaq debut, opening at $68 per share, well above its $60 IPO price. The quantum computing specialist has reached a valuation of approximately $17.6bn. The offering raised $1.68bn following an upsized deal and a final price set above the initial target range, reflecting robust investor demand.

Formed from the 2021 merger of Honeywell's quantum business and Cambridge Quantum, Quantinuum develops both quantum hardware and software. Its client base spans the pharmaceutical, industrial, financial and public sectors, including blue-chip names such as JPMorgan Chase and Amgen. Despite growing interest in the technology, the company remains loss-making: quarterly revenue slipped to $5.24m, while net losses widened to $136.5m. Honeywell will retain a majority stake and remain a strategic partner.



This listing comes amid accelerating investment in quantum computing. The sector is benefiting from US government support, which includes up to $2bn in funding for several specialized firms, with $100m earmarked for Quantinuum. Investor appetite is also being fueled by breakthroughs announced by tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM, as well as a broader resurgence in the technology IPO market.