Quantinuum, the quantum computing firm controlled by Honeywell, is seeking a valuation of up to $12.7bn for its US initial public offering. The company plans to raise as much as $1.05bn by offering approximately 21.05 million shares in a price range of $45 to $50 per share. During its last funding round in September, Quantinuum was valued at $10bn.

The group is benefiting from growing investor appetite for strategic technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced infrastructure. This IPO comes just days after the Trump administration announced a $2bn program aimed at supporting nine quantum sector companies to bolster the United States' technological standing. Quantinuum is notably expected to receive a $100m government grant under this initiative.



Established in 2021 following a spin-off from Honeywell and a merger with Cambridge Quantum, the company continues to face the technical hurdles of quantum computing, particularly high error rates that still limit certain applications. Quantinuum reported a net loss of $192.6m in 2025 on revenue of $30.9m. Honeywell will retain approximately 49.1% of the voting rights following the IPO and will remain a major commercial partner for the group, which is set to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "QNT".