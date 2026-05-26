Quantinuum, the quantum computing firm controlled by Honeywell, is seeking a valuation of up to $12.7bn for its US initial public offering. The company plans to raise as much as $1.05bn by offering approximately 21.05 million shares in a price range of $45 to $50 per share. During its last funding round in September, Quantinuum was valued at $10bn.
The group is benefiting from growing investor appetite for strategic technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced infrastructure. This IPO comes just days after the Trump administration announced a $2bn program aimed at supporting nine quantum sector companies to bolster the United States' technological standing. Quantinuum is notably expected to receive a $100m government grant under this initiative.
Established in 2021 following a spin-off from Honeywell and a merger with Cambridge Quantum, the company continues to face the technical hurdles of quantum computing, particularly high error rates that still limit certain applications. Quantinuum reported a net loss of $192.6m in 2025 on revenue of $30.9m. Honeywell will retain approximately 49.1% of the voting rights following the IPO and will remain a major commercial partner for the group, which is set to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "QNT".
Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- aeronautical equipment (46.8%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles;
- performance materials and technologies (25.1%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.;
- building automation and control systems (19.7%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.;
- security and productivity optimization solutions (8.4%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.2%), Europe (21.7%) and other (20.1%).
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