Shares in quantum computing companies rose sharply on Wall Street after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US government is considering direct investments in several sector players. According to the newspaper, the Trump administration is considering taking stakes in IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum, while Quantum Computing Inc. and Atom Computing are also considering similar deals. In response, IonQ and D-Wave gained 9% and 19% respectively, Rigetti 11%, and Quantum Computing 12% in early trading.

This initiative is part of a strategy to strengthen US technological sovereignty vis-à-vis China. Washington has already invested in companies deemed strategic, such as MP Materials and Intel, with stakes of 15% and 10% respectively. The projects mentioned for quantum companies would come with a minimum of $10m in funding per company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent specified that these investments would remain targeted and limited to sectors considered essential for national security.

This shift marks a turning point for historically liberal US economic policy. President Donald Trump and his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick advocate an approach whereby the state capitalizes on the success of companies supported by public funds. The interest in quantum computing illustrates this desire: an emerging technology capable of revolutionizing research, finance, and cybersecurity, it is becoming a major strategic issue in the global competition for technological supremacy.