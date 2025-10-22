Netflix is expected to fall sharply on Wednesday (pmt -6.4%), following the video streaming giant's release of its third-quarter 2025 results, which were weighed down by a heavy one-time charge in Brazil.



The group saw its EPS increase by 9% to $5.87, below its projections due to operating profit that was also lower than anticipated, up 12% to $3.25bn, representing a margin of 28.2%.



This operating profit was penalized by an exceptional expense of approximately $619m related to an ongoing dispute with the Brazilian tax authorities, without which its operating margin target would have been exceeded.



In terms of activity, Netflix recorded 17.2% growth in revenue to $11.5bn, "driven primarily by membership growth, pricing adjustments, and increased advertising revenue."



For the last three months of 2025, its management says it is targeting EPS of $5.45 and operating profit of $2.86bn, representing a margin of 23.9%, as well as revenues of $11.96bn, up 16.7%.