rMark Bio Appoints Industry Thought Leaders and Executives to Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rMark Bio, a leader in the application of AI to accelerate innovation, collaboration, and scientific discovery for the life sciences industry, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. This new Advisory Board will help lead rMark Bio through its current global market expansion in commercial analytics, data services, medical affairs and devices. The Advisory Board consist of:

Mark Niemaszek . Mr. Niemaszek is an experienced pharmaceutical professional with more than 30 years of financial and operations experience. Mr. Niemaszek had a successful career at Astellas Pharma as the Vice President of Commercial Operations, where he developed the company's domestic and global commercial operations capabilities. Mr. Niemaszek is joining rMark Bio's Advisory Board to accelerate adoption of the AI platform in commercial sales and analytics teams. Upon joining rMark Bio's Advisory Board, Mr. Niemaszek stated, "I am excited to join rMark Bio's Advisory Board. rMark Bio is a cutting-edge organization that has been able to utilize artificial intelligence to develop impactful solutions to medical affairs organizations. I hope to provide commercial insights to rMark Bio's management team to expand their AI expertise for potential commercial solutions. rMark Bio has an experienced team that understands the issues facing manufacturers and is utilizing their expertise to develop answers that will improve efficiency and effectiveness."

"I am excited and humbled to welcome these industry leaders to rMark Bio and augment our already strong leadership team," said Jason M. Smith, CEO of rMark Bio. "We have a powerful AI platform designed for the life science industry that is poised to easily scale and solve the many unique business and data challenges across the industry. This new Advisory Board will help ensure we deliver to our full potential in this important next stage of our evolution."

About rMark Bio

rMark Bio, Inc. was created to transform the life sciences industries by making artificial intelligence simple to adopt, easy to use and continuously transformative through a holistic approach incorporating strategy, technology and people power. Founded in 2015 by Jason M. Smith, CEO, and Lev Becker, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, rMark Bio is based in Chicago and Seattle. rMark Bio provides services to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations, including West Monroe Partners, Microsoft, nVidia, Apigee/Google, and MATTER. Learn more about rMark Bio at www.rmarkbio.com.

