Rai Way S.p.A.'s solid nine-month performance in FY 25, driven by traditional business growth and disciplined cost management, underscores its robust financial health. Strategic diversification and positive analyst sentiment position Rai Way for continued success, despite facing regulatory, technological, and market risks.

Published on 12/18/2025 at 06:40 am EST - Modified on 12/18/2025 at 08:51 am EST

Rai Way was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy. As part of the RAI Group, it operates in Italy's telecommunication sector. It manages RAI's TV and radio networks and offers services like tower rental, terrestrial and satellite broadcasting, transmission management, and network services. Its Waynet network provides video and audio contributions.

Rai Way S.p.A. delivered solid nine-month performance through September 30, 2025, with core revenues reaching €211.2m, representing a 2.3% y/y increase. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 2.8% to €146.1m, driven by steady traditional business growth and disciplined cost management. Net income inched up 0.1% to €70.6m, supported by lower interest rates offsetting higher depreciation from capital investments. Key growth drivers included expanding DAB radio networks for RAI and private operators, alongside emerging diversification initiatives.

Improved FCF

Rai Way posted strong performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 6.2%, reaching €276m in FY 24, driven by third-party customer revenues and media distribution services. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 8.6%, reaching €163m, with margins expanding from 55.4% to 59.2%.

Over FY 21-24, the company experienced a rise in FCF from €24.2m to €65.5m. Cash from operations also rose from €117m to €132m.

In comparison, Inwit S.p.A., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 9.7% over FY 21-24, reaching €1bn in FY 24. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 11.6% to €748m, with its margin expanding from 68.6% to 72.2%.

Positive analyst views

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock delivered returns of approximately 3.1%. In comparison, Inwit S.p.A.'s stock delivered negative returns of around 19.7% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of €0.3 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Rai Way is currently trading at a P/E of 16.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of €0.3, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.6x and Inwit S.p.A.'s valuation of 18.6x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of €187.3m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 9.0x and Inwit S.p.A. (11.9x).

Rai Way is mostly liked by analysts who cover it, with four having 'Buy' ratings and one has 'Hold' rating for an average target price of €7.2, implying 32.8% upside over the current market price.

Consensus estimated EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% to €204m with margins contracting from 67.2% to 66% over FY 24-27, while net profit CAGR should increase by 1.2% to €93m. In comparison, for Inwit S.p.A., analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 4.9% and a net profit CAGR of 3.6%.

Overall, Rai Way demonstrates solid financial performance and growth potential, supported by disciplined cost management and diversification initiatives. Positive analyst views and attractive valuation metrics suggest significant upside, making it a compelling investment compared to its peer, Inwit S.p.A. However, it faces regulatory, technology obsolescence, revenue concentration, capital intensity, and market disruption risks, impacting its operations and financial stability in Italy's broadcasting sector.