Raito Kogyo Co., Ltd. posted robust growth in its Q2 26 results, driven by increased project deliveries and strong demand in Japan's infrastructure market, highlight its commitment to operational efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness, supported by disciplined resource allocation and innovative transformation initiatives.

Raito Kogyo was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It operates in construction, focusing on slope protection and soil improvement. It also sells building materials, leases equipment, manages welfare establishments, operates insurance agencies and provides nursing care services.

Raito Kogyo delivered robust results in Q2 26, with revenue reaching 34.5bn Japanese Yen, up 16.9% y/y. EBIT and net income also posted significant growth, with EBIT margins rising and EPS climbing by 45.8% y/y. The impressive performance was driven by increased project deliveries, growth in the core construction and civil engineering segments, and strong demand in Japan's infrastructure market.

In addition, the company has made significant progress in its share buyback plan announced on February 6, 2025. From July 1 to September 30, 2025, the company repurchased 598,900 shares, representing 1.37% of its outstanding stock for JPY 1.9bn. This brings the total repurchases since the announcement to 2,137,000 shares, which equals 4.8% of issued shares and a cumulative investment of JPY 5.8bn.

Sustained growth trend

Raito Kogyo showed decent performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 3.5%, reaching JPY 121bn, driven by growth in its core construction and civil engineering business. However, EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 1.1% to JPY 12.8bn, with margins contracting from 12.1% to 10.6%.

Over FY 22-25, cash from operations grew from JPY 8.6bn to JPY 10.4bn. Cash and cash equivalent edged up from JPY 30bn to JYP 31bn.

In comparison, TOA Corporation, a local peer, achieved a higher revenue CAGR of 14.5%, reaching JPY 330bn over FY 22-25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 27.7% to JPY 20.6bn, with its margin expanding by 170bp to 6.2%.

Strong stock returns

Over the past year, Raito Kogyo's stock has risen by 54.2%. In comparison, TOA Corporation delivered higher returns of 137.4%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 100 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Raito Kogyo is currently trading at P/E of 14.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 222.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.3x and that of TOA Corporation (14x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 8x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY 14bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.8x but lower than TOA Corporation (9.4x).



The stock is covered by three analysts with two having 'Buy' ratings and one having 'Hold' rating for a target price of JPY 2,970. However, as the stock has already reached its target, only a near-term correction in its price could create a buy opportunity for investors.



The consensus expects an EBIT CAGR of 7.5%, reaching JPY 15.9bn with margin expansion of 110bp to 11.6% and a net profit CAGR of 3.8%, reaching JPY 11.1bn over FY 25-28. In comparison, for TOA Corporation, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 5.5%, with a net profit CAGR of 2.3%.



Overall, Raito Kogyo's strong performance, robust growth prospects, and favorable analyst ratings make it a compelling investment. Despite recent stock gains, potential corrections could offer attractive entry points for investors seeking exposure to Japan's thriving construction and infrastructure market. However, it faces financial, dividend sustainability, project execution, ESG, and market volatility risks, impacting liquidity, reinvestment capacity, profitability, reputation, and share price stability in the construction sector.