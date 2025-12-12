Sopra Steria announced that its Board of Directors has approved, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance, Ethics, and Corporate Responsibility Committee, the appointment of Rajesh Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2026.

"A French national of Indian origin, Rajesh Krishnamurthy has built up 30 years of experience in technology, consulting, and large-scale transformation across Europe, Asia, and the Americas," emphasized the IT services group.

Following a 25-year tenure at Infosys, where he held both commercial and operational roles, Krishnamurthy joined CMA CGM in 2018 as Executive Director of Information Systems. Since 2020, he has served as CEO of Expleo.

"Under his leadership, Expleo's revenue increased by more than 50%, its operational profitability doubled, its European presence was strengthened, and it accelerated its shift towards digital and AI-based services," Sopra Steria highlighted.