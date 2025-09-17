Jefferies confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Ralph Lauren shares with a price target raised from $335 to $365, notably judging that a healthy balance sheet and good execution by management support a premium for its valuation multiples.
The brand elevation and growth strategy still have a long way to go. The medium-term targets are conservative, particularly for fiscal 2026 given the tariff uncertainty, the broker said.
One event highlighted the fact that the next three-year period is based on successful groundwork rather than incorporating major changes, which is positive for visibility, Jefferies adds, which sees upside potential in its outlook.
Ralph Lauren: Jefferies raises target price
Published on 09/17/2025 at 08:29 am EDT
