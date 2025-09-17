Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and others. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.