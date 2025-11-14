Ramsay Générale de Santé reported a 6.5% increase in EBITDA for its first quarter ending 2024-25, reaching 112 million euros. This performance comes despite the end of the funding guarantee in France, which has affected the subsidy envelope.

"This rise in EBITDA is notably due to a very strong performance in Sweden, where all activities, particularly primary care centers, contributed to growth," the private healthcare group explained.

Revenue climbed by 2.6% to 1.21 billion euros, supported by increased activity volumes, price indexation in Sweden, and favorable currency movements. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 1.9%.