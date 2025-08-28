Ramsay Générale de Santé posted a net loss (group share) of €54m for 2024-25, stable, due to the increase in depreciation charges on leases and the cost of debt, which was offset by an increase in EBITDA.



The private hospital group's EBITDA increased 1.7% to €621m, despite a €53m decrease in subsidies and other public funding in France and sector inflation that remains underfunded by governments.



Cost reduction efforts, the review of the portfolio of facilities, and productivity gains have offset the decline in subsidies and the impact of underfunded operating cost inflation, Ramsay GdS said.



Its revenue increased by 4.7% to €5.24bn, supported by higher business volume and the acquisition in June 2024 of the Cosem primary care centers. Revenue growth amounted to 2.7% LFL.